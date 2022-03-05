'Dark Shadows,' 'Lethal Weapon' actor Mitchell Ryan dies

Ryan played Burke Devlin on the cult 1960s soap opera “Dark Shadows" for one season but he was fired because of his alcoholism.

Ryan acknowledged his drinking issues in his 2021 autobiography, “Fall of a Sparrow."

“I’m blessed that, 30 years a drunk, I’ve managed to live a working actor’s life to be envied. And I’ve lived a great deal of real life while I was at it," he wrote. “Sober for the next 30 years, I’m told that I’ve come out of it all a good and useful human being."

Ryan had roles on many TV shows and in movies ranging from “High Plains Drifter" with Clint Eastwood to “Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers."

He also performed in the theater, including Broadway appearances in “Wait Until Dark," “Medea" and “The Price."

“He was a great gift in my life," Kathryn Leigh Scott, who appeared with him in “Dark Shadows," said in a Facebook post. “I cherish my warm memories of his beautiful soul. I’m heartbroken."