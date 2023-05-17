Danny Masterson rape retrial jury to begin deliberations

Cohen emphasized the lack of any physical evidence of drugging, with the investigation that led to Masterson's arrest coming some 15 years after the alleged rapes.

“Miss Anson presented a case as if she was arguing a drugging case," Cohen said. "Maybe it’s because there is no evidence of force or violence.”

Anson's colleague, Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller, will finish the prosecution’s rebuttal that he began late Tuesday, and the jury will get the case.

Scientology played an outsized role during the trial. Masterson is a member, and all three women are former members. Prosecutors said the institution protected him and helped convince the women that they were not raped and could not go to authorities to report a fellow Scientologist in good standing. The church denied having any such policy.

“Why have we heard so much about Scientology?” Cohen said in his closing. “Could it be because there are problems with the government’s case?”

Masterson could get more than 40 years in prison if convicted on all three counts.

