Danny Masterson rape retrial deliberations drag on more than 6 days, will resume next week

The Los Angeles County jury of seven women and five men went home Friday without reaching a verdict on any of the three counts of rape against the 47-year-old, who could get up to 45 years in prison if convicted of all three.

The jury got the case as closing arguments ended May 17. With planned time off, they have been talking for a total of 6 1/2 days and have had relatively few questions for the judge. Jurors have asked for the reading back of some testimony — including part of the cross-examination of Masterson's former girlfriend, who is one of the three accusers. But the requests have shed little light on the state of deliberations.