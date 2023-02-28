Danish parliament urges to remove TikTok over cybersecurity

It wasn't immediately known how many Danish lawmakers have TikTok installed. In recent days, several politicians have publicly announced that they had deleted the app from their work phone for cybersecurity reasons.

Earlier this month, the European Union's executive branch said it has temporarily banned TikTok from phones used by employees as a cybersecurity measure.

The EU’s action follows similar moves in the U.S., where more than half of the country's 50 states and Congress have banned TikTok from official government devices.

In Norway, which isn't a member of the 27-nation EU, the justice minister was forced to apologize this month for failing to disclose that she had installed TikTok on her government-issued phone.