Danish former minister charged with revealing state secrets

In an interview with DR in December 2021, Hjort Frederiksen said “I must risk a prison sentence” for making the allegations.

In 2022, the government asked lawmakers to remove the parliamentary immunity of Hjort Frederiksen but a majority opposed the move because it was not known what he was suspected of.

“I did not run again for the election (in late 2022) and my parliamentary immunity has thus lapsed,” Hjort Frederiksen wrote on his Facebook profile on Feb. 18. “So the path is clear for the justice minister to decide to follow the prosecution's recommendation to bring charges."

Hjort Frederiksen was defense minister from November 2016 to June 2019, and earlier held the finance and employment portfolios. For years, he was a senior member of the Liberal Party and left parliament in November to retire.

No trial date has been set.