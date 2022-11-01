Danish elections could pave way for a center government .

On the center-right two new parties that want to limit immigration, are bidding to enter parliament and may push out a third similar group that has had a key role in earlier governments by pushing for stricter migration rules without being inside a governing coalition.

Among them are the Denmark Democrats, created in June by former hard-line immigration minister Inger Støjberg. In 2021, Støjberg was convicted by the rarely used Impeachment Court for ordering in 2016 to separate asylum-seeking couples if one of the partners was a minor.

She has served her 60 days’ sentence and is now eligible to run again. Pollsters say her party could get around 7% of the vote. That could threaten the once-powerful populist, anti-immigration Danish People’s Party, which has been falling apart in recent months amid internal disputes and is hovering around the 2% threshold needed to enter parliament. In 2015, the party grabbed 21.1% of the vote.

Støjberg's party is similar to another one — the small nationalistic, anti-immigration New Right party — that is already in parliament. They have called for a broad center-right government.

Frederiksen has been heading a minority, one-party Social Democratic government since 2019 when she ousted Løkke Rasmussen.

Of the 179 seats in the Danish parliament, two come from each of Denmark's two autonomous territories —the Faeroe Islands and Greenland. Voting was exceptionally held Monday on the Faeroes -- Tuesday is a public holiday there - and one seat went to the center-left and one to the center-right in Denmark, Danish broadcaster DR said Tuesday. Voting in Greenland is held Tuesday.

