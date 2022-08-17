Daniels out as Rangers president after 17 years leading club

Daniels was the youngest general manager ever in the majors when he got the job with the Rangers at age 28 in October 2005. He added the title of president of baseball operations in 2013, and held both titles until Chris Young was brought in as the team's general manager in December 2020.

“Jon’s accomplishments in his 17 years running our baseball operations department have been numerous. ... His impact on the growth of our player development, scouting, and analytics groups has been immense. Jon has always had the best interests of the Rangers organization in mind on and off the field and in the community," Davis said. “But the bottom line is we have not had a winning record since 2016 and for much of that time, have not been competitive in the AL West division."