Daniel Barenboim leaves Berlin Staatsoper job after 30 years

In October, Barenboim announced that he was “taking a step back” from some of his performing activities for a period of months after being diagnosed with a “serious neurological condition.”

He returned on Saturday, conducting a New Year performance of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony sitting down, to loud applause from the audience.

Barenboim in 2019 was granted a five-year contract extension that would have kept him at the opera house until 2027.

Germany's culture minister, Claudia Roth, said that Barenboim's time at the head of the Staatsoper “was a godsend for Berlin and Germany, because he led the opera house and the Staatskapelle to world renown after the fall of the Wall.” The opera is located in what was communist East Berlin until 1990.

“I very much regret his resignation, wish him a good recovery and look forward to hopefully many further concerts and opera performances with him,” Roth said in a statement.