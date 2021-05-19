Danica Patrick to lead Indy 500 field in Chevy pace car

She has since retired from racing — her 30th-place finish in the 2018 race was her final start — but Patrick returns to NBC's broadcast crew for the event for the third consecutive year.

Chevrolet and Corvette have led the starting field more than any other manufacturer and nameplate. The 2021 race marks the 32nd time Chevrolet will pace the field dating to 1948. It it the 18th race since 1978 the Corvette was selected.

Chevrolet was founded in 1911, the year of the inaugural 500-mile race. Company co-founder Louis Chevrolet, along with brothers Arthur and Gaston, were drivers, and Arthur entered the first Indy 500. Gaston Chevrolet won in 1920.

Chevrolet-powered teams have won 11 Indy 500's with nine different drivers.