Dani Alves jailed in Spain for alleged sexual assault

The 39-year-old Alves is one of soccer’s most successful players, winning major titles for Brazil and several elite clubs, including Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, over his long career.

He currently plays for Mexican club Pumas.

Known for his creative play on the field, and a sharp wit and love of fashion off it, Alves has been one of soccer’s most charismatic figures for more than a decade.

The defender was a key part of Barcelona's golden years playing between 2008-16 on the team's right flank behind Lionel Messi. He won the Champions League three times with the Catalan club, which he briefly rejoined last season. He also helped Brazil win two Copa America trophies and an Olympic gold medal at age 38.

