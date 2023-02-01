'Dances With Wolves' actor to be charged with sex assault

Known for his role as the young Sioux tribe member Smiles a Lot in the Oscar-winning Kevin Costner film, Chasing Horse gained a reputation among tribes across the United States and in Canada as a so-called medicine man who performed healing ceremonies and, police allege, used his position to abuse young Native American girls.

His arrest was the culmination of a monthslong investigation that began after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a tip in October 2022.

And it comes as state attorneys general and lawmakers around the U.S. are looking into creating specialized units to handle cases involving Native American women.

In South Dakota, where police said some of Chasing Horse's alleged crimes had occurred, the attorney general's office has put a new focus on crimes against Native American people, including human trafficking and murders.

According to a search warrant obtained by AP, Chasing Horse is believed to be the leader of a cult known as The Circle.

Las Vegas police noted in the document that they have identified at least six alleged victims and uncovered sexual allegations against Chasing Horse dating to the early 2000s in multiple states, including Montana, South Dakota and Nevada, where he has lived for about a decade.

He was banished in 2015 from the Fort Peck Reservation in Poplar, Montana, according to the warrant, amid allegations of human trafficking.

There was no lawyer listed in court records for Chasing Horse who could comment on his behalf as of Wednesday morning. He is due in court Thursday in North Las Vegas.

Chasing Horse, 46, was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, which is home to the Sicangu Sioux, one of the seven tribes of the Lakota nation.

“Nathan Chasing Horse used spiritual traditions and their belief system as a tool to sexually assault young girls on numerous occasions,” detectives wrote in the warrant, adding that his followers believed he could communicate with higher beings and referred to him as “Medicine Man” or “Holy Person.”

Some of the alleged victims were as young as 13, according to the warrant. One of Chasing Horse’s wives was allegedly offered to him as a “gift” when she was 15, while another became a wife after turning 16.

Chasing Horse also is accused of recording sexual assaults and arranging sex with the victims for other men who paid him.

Although the warrant includes details of crimes reported elsewhere, the arrest Tuesday stems from crimes allegedly committed in Nevada’s Clark County.

