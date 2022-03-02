Dan David Prize goes to 9 history scholars, each gets $300K

The nine 2022 prize recipients are:

— Mirjam Brusius, a cultural historian who studies how objects made their way into major museums and collections, and what happened to them there;

— Elmore, who uses everyday products, “from sodas to seeds,” to demonstrate how large multinational firms have reshaped global ecosystems;

— Tyrone Freeman, a historian of philanthropy who researches African-American charitable giving and activism;

— Verena Krebs, a cultural historian who draws on material culture, art and written sources to uncover the relationship between Ethiopia and Western Christendom;

— Efthymia Nikita, an archaeologist who uses innovative methods to unlock what human skeletal remains reveal about the health, diets and mobility of ancient peoples;

— Nana Oforiatta Ayim, a curator, writer, filmmaker and public historian whose work “re-centers African narratives, institutions and cultural expressions in telling the past;

— Kristina Richardson, a social and cultural historian of the medieval Islamic world who works with understudied manuscripts to focus attention on marginalized groups, among others;

— Natalia Romik, a public historian, architect and curator whose work focuses on Jewish memory and commemoration of the Holocaust in Eastern Europe;

— Kimberly Welch, who uses endangered local legal archives from the antebellum American South to explore lawsuits brought by free and enslaved Black people.

The prize is endowed by the Dan David Foundation and is headquartered at Tel Aviv University.