Damian Lillard asks Trail Blazers for trade, source tells AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press
22 minutes ago
Damian Lillard has asked the Portland Trail Blazers for a trade, a move that will end the seven-time All-Star’s tenure with that team, according to a person familiar with the matter

Damian Lillard has asked the Portland Trail Blazers for a trade, a move that will end the seven-time All-Star's tenure with that team, a person familiar with the matter said Saturday.

Lillard will generate interest from the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets, among others, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no details were announced publicly.

Lillard is coming off a season in which he averaged 32.2 points for the Trail Blazers. He is a seven-time All-NBA selection and was selected to the NBA's 75th anniversary team — but has never been close to a title in his 11 seasons in the league.

He has met with Portland multiple times in recent weeks, asking for the roster to be upgraded to the point where he can compete for a championship. But those efforts, evidently, have not gone to Lillard's liking and led to him asking to be moved elsewhere.

