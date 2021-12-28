Hamburger icon
Dam breaks threaten worse flooding in northeast Brazil

A man tries to recover furniture through the window of his house due to flooding caused by intense rains in the city of Itapetinga, in the southern region of the state of Bahia, Brazil, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. The Bahia state government's press office said heavy rains have caused floods that have killed 18 people and affected more than 30 cities since early November, forcing more than 4,000 from their homes and complicating access to some communities. (AP Photo/Manuella Luana)
Credit: Manuella Luana

Nation & World
21 minutes ago
Two dams have broken in northeastern Brazil, threatening worse flooding in a rain-drenched region that has already seen thousands forced to flee their homes

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Two dams broke in northeastern Brazil, threatening worse flooding in a rain-drenched region that has already seen thousands forced to flee their homes.

The city governments of Jussiape and Itambe posted warnings on social media this past weekend urging people to seek safety.

The Bahia state government’s press office said heavy rains have caused floods that have killed 18 people and affected at least 50 cities since early November. It said more than 16.000 people are homeless, 19,500 displaced and two people missing as a result of the flooding.

Families place furniture on the roof of their houses due to floods caused by heavy rains in the city of Itapetinga, southern region of Bahia state, Brazil, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. The Bahia state government's press office said heavy rains have caused floods that have killed 18 people and affected more than 30 cities since early November, forcing more than 4,000 from their homes and complicating access to some communities. (AP Photo/Manuella Luana)

Credit: Manuella Luana

Credit: Manuella Luana

