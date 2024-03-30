Dalton Knecht scores 24, Tennessee beats Creighton 82-75 to pull within a win of first Final Four

Dalton Knecht had 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals, and Tennessee moved within a victory of its first trip to the Final Four, beating Creighton 82-75 in a Midwest Region semifinal

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By LARRY LAGE – Associated Press
2 minutes ago
X

DETROIT (AP) — Dalton Knecht had 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals, and Tennessee moved within a victory of its first trip to the Final Four, beating Creighton 82-75 in a Midwest Region semifinal on Friday night.

Zakai Zeigler added 18 points and six assists for the second-seeded Volunteers. When Tennessee lost last year in the regional semifinals for the second straight season, Knecht was at Northern Colorado and Zeigler was out with a torn knee ligament.

Coach Rick Barnes' Vols (27-8) have matched the longest NCAA Tournament run in school history and hope to get farther than their 2012 team that lost by one point to Michigan State in the Elite Eight.

Tennessee will face top-seeded Purdue, which beat Gonzaga earlier Friday night, on Sunday for the Midwest Region title and a Final Four appearance that has been elusive for both schools.

The third-seeded Bluejays (25-10) reached the Sweet 16 for the third time in four years and fell a win short of equaling their first regional final appearance from last year.

Baylor Scheierman, a third-team All-America wing, had 25 points and some of his teammates struggled against a long and athletic team that plays defense from the logo to the rim.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Filipowski scores 16, Duke beats Houston 54-51 in Sweet 16 after...
2
Uranium is being mined near the Grand Canyon as prices soar and the US...
3
An Oklahoma council member with ties to white nationalists faces...
4
Closed bridges highlight years of neglect, backlog of repairs awaiting...
5
Wembanyama has 40 points, 20 rebounds, Spurs overcome Brunson's 61...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top