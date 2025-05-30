Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers to miss at least 2 games while in WNBA's concussion protocol

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers will miss at least two games after being placed under the WNBA’s concussion protocol
Dallas Wing's Paige Bueckers reacts to a foul during a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Dallas Wing's Paige Bueckers reacts to a foul during a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Nation & World
1 minute ago
X

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers will miss at least two games after being placed under the WNBA's concussion protocol.

The Wings said Friday that Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft out of UConn, was put in concussion protocol after their 97-92 loss at Chicago on Thursday night. The team didn't provide any specific details on what led to that move. She had 15 points, eight assists and five rebounds in the game.

Bueckers won't play in Dallas' home game Saturday against the Sky, or at Seattle on Tuesday night. She will be re-evaluated after that.

Dallas is off to a 1-5 start. Bueckers has averaged 14.7 points, 6.7 assists and 2.0 steals a game in her professional debut while playing a team-high 33.9 minutes per game.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Dallas Wing's Paige Bueckers, right, and Connecticut Sun's Haley Peters, center, and Olivia Nelson-Ododa push for a rebound during a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Trump's list of 'sanctuary jurisdictions' includes some that support...
2
The Latest: Trump says he will double steel tariffs to 50%
3
Supreme Court lets Trump end legal protections for 500,000 migrants...
4
Trout returns to Angels' lineup in a new spot after being activated off...
5
Prairie Canadian city virtually deserted, thousands more evacuees...