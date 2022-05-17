springfield-news-sun logo
Dallas police: Suspect arrested in Koreatown salon shooting

This photo shows the exterior of Hair World Salon on Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Dallas. Dallas' police chief said Friday, May 13, 2022 that a shooting that injured three women in a hair salon in the city's Koreatown might have been a hate crime as he announced that it could be connected to two other shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Updated 4 minutes ago
Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded three women in a hair salon in the city’s Koreatown that authorities have said might have been a hate crime

DALLAS (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded three women in a hair salon in the city’s Koreatown that authorities have said might have been a hate crime, police said early Tuesday.

The suspect was being interviewed and processed, the Dallas Police Department said, and Chief Eddie Garcia was expected to release additional information about the arrest later in the day.

Garcia said last week that last Wednesday's shooting at Hair World Salon could be connected to two other shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans.

Authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a maroon minivan. Garcia said investigators found that a similar vehicle was reported to be involved in two other recent shootings, including an April 2 drive-by in the area where the salon is located. No one was injured in either of those shootings.

Garcia said the vehicle was also linked to a drive-by shooting on May 10 about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of the shopping center where Wednesday's shooting happened.

The three women who were shot at the salon were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

The salon is in the heart of Koreatown, which is in a part of the city that was transformed in the 1980s from an industrial area to a thriving district with shopping, dining, markets, medical offices and salons.

Anti-Asian violence has risen sharply in recent years. Last year, six women of Asian descent were among the eight killed in a shooting at massage businesses in and near Atlanta, heightening anger and fear among Asian Americans.

This photo shows the interior of Hair World Salon in Dallas on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Police searched Thursday for a man who opened fire inside a hair salon in Dallas' Koreatown area, wounding three people. Authorities do not yet know why the man shot the three female victims Wednesday afternoon at Hair World Salon, which is in a shopping center with many businesses owned by Korean Americans. (AP Photo by Jamie Stengel)

This photo shows the exterior of Hair World Salon in Dallas on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Police searched Thursday for a man who opened fire inside the hair salon in Dallas' Koreatown area, wounding three people. Authorities do not yet know why the man shot the three female victims Wednesday afternoon at Hair World Salon, which is in a shopping center with many businesses owned by Korean Americans. (AP Photo by Jamie Stengel)

