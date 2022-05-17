Dallas police: Suspect arrested in Koreatown salon shooting

The three women who were shot at the salon were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.
The salon is in the heart of Koreatown, which is in a part of the city that was transformed in the 1980s from an industrial area to a thriving district with shopping, dining, markets, medical offices and salons.
Anti-Asian violence has risen sharply in recent years. Last year, six women of Asian descent were among the eight killed in a shooting at massage businesses in and near Atlanta, heightening anger and fear among Asian Americans.
This photo shows a shattered mirror inside Hair World Salon Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Dallas. Dallas' police chief said Friday, May 13, 2022 that a shooting that injured three women in a hair salon in the city's Koreatown might have been a hate crime as he announced that it could be connected to two other shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Credit: Rebecca Slezak
This photo shows the exterior of Hair World Salon on Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Dallas. Dallas' police chief said Friday, May 13, 2022 that a shooting that injured three women in a hair salon in the city's Koreatown might have been a hate crime as he announced that it could be connected to two other shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Credit: Rebecca Slezak
This photo shows the interior of Hair World Salon in Dallas on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Police searched Thursday for a man who opened fire inside a hair salon in Dallas' Koreatown area, wounding three people. Authorities do not yet know why the man shot the three female victims Wednesday afternoon at Hair World Salon, which is in a shopping center with many businesses owned by Korean Americans. (AP Photo by Jamie Stengel)
Credit: Jamie Stengel
This photo shows the exterior of Hair World Salon in Dallas on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Police searched Thursday for a man who opened fire inside the hair salon in Dallas' Koreatown area, wounding three people. Authorities do not yet know why the man shot the three female victims Wednesday afternoon at Hair World Salon, which is in a shopping center with many businesses owned by Korean Americans. (AP Photo by Jamie Stengel)
Credit: Jamie Stengel
