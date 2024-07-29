Dallas Cowboys DE Sam Williams suffers torn knee ligaments and will need season-ending surgery

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams suffered torn ligaments in his left knee while taking part in special teams drills and will need season-ending surgery

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 51 minutes ago
X

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams suffered torn ligaments in his left knee while taking part in special teams drills Sunday, and will need season-ending surgery.

Williams got hurt during a blocking drill with the Cowboys not yet in pads. He was tended to by trainers for several minutes, then didn't put any weight on his leg while being helped onto a motorized cart that took him off the field.

The 6-foot-4, 261-pound Williams was expected to have a bigger role as edge rusher this season after the defensive end Dorance Armstrong and outside linebacker Dante Fowler left the Cowboys in free agency during the offseason.

A second-round draft pick out of Mississippi in 2022, Williams played in 32 regular-season games over the past two seasons, including all 17 last year. He has 8 1/2 career sacks.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

In Other News
1
Venezuelans anxiously await results of presidential election that could...
2
The Latest: Venezuela chooses between another presidential term for...
3
US-Japan security talks focus on bolstering military cooperation...
4
Lawmakers from 6 countries say Beijing is pressuring them not to attend...
5
Crews battle wildfires across the US West and fight to hold containment...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top