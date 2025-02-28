Dale Whitnell makes two holes-in-one in same round at South African Open

Breaking: ‘I got sucked in’: Gov. Walz regrets focus on false claim of Springfield Haitians eating pets in campaign

Dale Whitnell made two holes-in-one in a round that started with him worrying about just making the cut at the South African Open
49 minutes ago
DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Dale Whitnell made two holes-in-one in the same round at the South African Open on Friday, having entered the day worrying about just making the cut at the European tour event.

The 36-year-old Englishman aced the par-3 second and 12th holes at the Durban Country Club in a wild 9-under 63 second round that included an eagle, seven birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey.

“I was struggling to make the cut so I knew I needed to go out and play well and got off to a hot start as they would say,” said Whitnell, ranked No. 545.

“Birdied the first and then hit a flush 7-iron on the second and didn't realize it went in until down the bottom they sort of cheered,” he added. “That was lovely.”

Whitnell then eagled the par-5 third and would have to wait a whopping nine holes for his second ace.

“I’ve never had one in tournament play. To have two in one day is pretty special,” he said, a day after shooting a level-par 72 in the opening round.

