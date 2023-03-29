Dalbavie’s 'Melancholy of Resistance' to premiere in Berlin

Titled "Melancholie des Widerstands," the opera will be conducted by Marie Jacquot and directed by David Marton, the Staatsoper unter den Linden company said Wednesday. It will star countertenor Philippe Jaroussky and mezzo-soprano Tanja Ariane Baumgartner and will be given five performances beginning June 30, 2024, through July 12.

“There’s a circus coming into a town and there’s a populist leader, and he puts a lot of problematic situations for the society there,” Staatsoper director Mattias Schulz said. “You will see a film set and at the same time you will see the singers who do a movie and on the top of the stage is the movie.”