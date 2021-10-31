Dak down: Cowboys keep Prescott (calf) inactive vs. Vikings

Prescott was placed on the inactive list on Sunday night after being listed as questionable to play the Vikings. He was hurt on Oct. 17 during his touchdown pass to beat New England in overtime. Two full weeks including the team's bye to treat and rest the injury weren't quite enough for clearance.

Prescott went through his normal pregame routine on the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium more than two hours before kickoff with Britt Brown, the team's director of rehabilitation. He showed no obvious signs of limitation, but the message from the Cowboys all week was caution to keep the soft tissue issue from lingering.