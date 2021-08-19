Dairy farmers eligible for pandemic-related assistance

The department will provide about $350 million in assistance payments to eligible farmers, it said.

“Family dairy farmers have been battered by the pandemic, trade issues and unpredictable weather and are the life-blood of many rural communities throughout Vermont, the Northeast and many other regions," U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a written statement while in Vermont. "This targeted assistance is the first step in USDA’s comprehensive approach that will total over $2 billion to help the dairy industry recover from the pandemic and be more resilient to future challenges for generations to come.”