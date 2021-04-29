Daimler Truck, Volvo to make fuel cells in Europe from 2025

Daimler and Volvo, however, said while batteries will work for short-haul trucks, they see hydrogen fuel cells playing a major role for heavier loads and longer distances.

In a fuel cell, hydrogen and oxygen combine to produce electricity, heat and water. There are no carbon dioxide emissions or smog-producing pollutants. Hydrogen can have advantages over batteries in terms of weight and range but places to refuel are expensive to build and currently few and far between.

The two companies said they would remain competitors in developing new truck models even as they cooperate on the fuel cells that would power them.

Daimler Truck, maker of Freightliner and Western Star brands, is slated to be spun off later this year from Stuttgart-based Daimler AG, which manufactures Mercedes-Benz luxury cars.

