Daimler Truck finance chief dies in "tragic incident," company says

The chief financial officer of Daimler Truck has died in a “tragic incident,” the company said Sunday
Nation & World
7 minutes ago
X

The chief financial officer of Daimler Truck has died in a “tragic incident,” the company said Sunday.

Jochen Goetz, 52, died Saturday, according to a company statement that didn't specify what happened to him.

Goetz spent more than three decades working at the Daimler Group, the Stuttgart, Germany-based automotive giant best known as the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars.

The company said Sunday he was "decisively responsible for the successful spin-off" in 2021 of Daimler's truck division, which is the world's largest maker of trucks, from the rest of the company that renamed itself Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

“The death of Jochen Goetz is a tremendous loss for Daimler Truck, both personally and professionally," said a statement from Martin Daum, chairman of the company's board of management, of which Goetz was also a member.

In Other News
1
Simone Biles is trying to enjoy the moment after a two-year break. The...
2
Pence, Trump attorney clash over what Trump told his VP ahead of Jan...
3
Russia unleashes missile and drone strikes against Ukraine, retaliating...
4
‘Barbie’ joins $1 billion club, breaks another record for female...
5
Ukraine replaces Soviet coat of arms with trident on towering Kyiv...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top