Daboll's Giants staff: 1st woman coach, 2 new coordinators

Daboll retained four assistant coaches from the staff of fired coach Joe Judge. Jerome Henderson is returning as the defensive backs coach and again will be assisted by Mike Treier.

Anthony Blevins will be the assistant special teams coach, the position he held in 2018-19 and again in 2021. Nick Williams will be the special teams quality control coach, his third different assignment in as many years. He was previously an offensive assistant and the offensive quality control coach.

Daboll was hired by the Giants late last month to rebuild a team that has had five straight double-digit losing seasons, the last a 4-13 mark under the fired Joe Judge.

The hiring quickly became controversial when fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a federal lawsuit against the NFL, the Giants and two other teams for alleged racist hiring practices.

In the suit, Flores, who is Black, alleged the Giants interviewed him when they had already promised the job to Daboll. He maintained the interview was held so the Giants could meet the requirements of the NFL's Rooney Rule, which mandates two interviews be given to minority candidates from outside the organization for open coaching and management positions.

The Giants denied the allegations.

Kafka spent five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, the final two as the quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator for coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

It's uncertain whether Kafka, 34, will call the plays. Daboll, who was the Bills' offensive coordinator, indicated he wanted to do that but new general manager Joe Schoen hoped he wouldn't.

The Giants have one of the league's worst offenses. The line needs to be rebuilt and quarterback Daniel Jones remains a work in progress heading into his fourth season.

Martindale, 58, is a 35-year coaching veteran, including 17 in the NFL. He spent the previous 10 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, the last four as defensive coordinator. He was fired after a disappointing season in 2021.

Martindale, who interviewed in 2020 for the Giants head coaching job that went to Judge, also served the Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator in 2010. He started his NFL coaching career with the Raiders.

McGaughey, 48, is in his second stint with the Giants, having worked as the assistant special teams coach from 2007-2010. He also has been a coordinator for the Jets, San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers.

In 2021, Giants opponents averaged an NFL-low 17.8 yards per kickoff return. Graham Gano has made 60 of 65 field goal attempts in the last two seasons.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption New York Giants new head coach Brian Daboll speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Caption New York Giants new head coach Brian Daboll speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Caption New York Giants new head coach Brian Daboll speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Caption New York Giants new head coach Brian Daboll speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Caption New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen, left, and Giants new head coach Brian Daboll, right, pose for a photograph during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Caption New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen, left, and Giants new head coach Brian Daboll, right, pose for a photograph during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo