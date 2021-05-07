DA drops 'vicious lies' defense, pleads guilty in sex case

Salsman, a Republican, had also accused Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, of turning his case into a media spectacle, complaining about being handcuffed and “paraded in front of television cameras.”

The attorney general's office said Friday that "despite Mr. Salsman’s efforts to interfere in the investigation and his claims that the grand jury was politically motivated, today he is taking responsibility for his actions.”

Salsman “pressured clients into prostitution for legal services and used his power as a private attorney, and then as district attorney, to repeatedly harass, coerce, and intimidate victims,” the attorney’s general’s office said in a news release.

Salsman's attorney did not immediately return email and phone messages seeking comment on the plea.

Before Friday, Salsman had vowed to continue serving as district attorney while his criminal case was pending, but had turned over trial and courtroom responsibilities to subordinates. The DA's website still had Salsman's photo and biography up as of Friday afternoon. The DA's office said Brian Gallagher, an assistant district attorney, was serving as acting DA.