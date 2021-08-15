D-backs' Gilbert has no-hitter through 8 in first MLB start

Gilbert walked Tommy Pham to start the seventh but retired Adam Frazier on a line drive to third that was caught by a diving Drew Ellis. Manny Machado popped out to first and Jake Cronenworth grounded out on a fielder's choice to end the inning.

Gilbert, selected in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft last winter, previously made three scoreless relief appearances with Arizona this season.

The Diamondbacks lead 7-0.

The Chicago Cubs threw the majors’ most recent no-hitter with a combined effort June 24. The other no-hitters this year were thrown by San Diego’s Joe Musgrove (April 9), Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox (April 14), Baltimore’s John Means (May 5), Cincinnati’s Wade Miley (May 7), Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull (May 18) and the New York Yankees’ Corey Kluber (May 19).

In addition, Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner pitched a seven-inning hitless game in a doubleheader on April 25 that is not recognized as a no-hitter by Major League Baseball.

Most of those gems were thrown before MLB cracked down on the use of sticky foreign substances by pitchers in late June.

