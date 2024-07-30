D-backs agree to add slugger Josh Bell, Orioles acquire left-hander Trevor Rogers before deadline

The 31-year-old Bell was hitting .239 with 14 homers for the Marlins this season. Miami will receive cash in return, according to a person familiar with the deal, which hadn't been announced.

The D-backs were in need of a power hitter after starting first baseman Christian Walker left Monday's game against the Nationals with left oblique tightness. It's unclear whether he will go on the injured list.

The Orioles acquired Rogers, sending prospect Connor Norby and outfielder Kyle Stowers to the Marlins. The 26-year-old Rogers has been a dependable option for Miami most of the season and has a 4.53 ERA over 21 starts. He's also under team control until 2027.

The Red Sox added right-hander Lucas Sims from the Reds while the Yankees acquired righty Mark Leiter Jr. from the Cubs.

The 30-year-old Sims has a 3.57 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings over 43 appearances. He's made 210 appearances for the Reds, posting a 3.94 ERA since 2018. The Reds received a 19-year-old prospect, right-handed pitcher Ovis Portes.

Leiter, 33, has a 4.21 ERA in 39 appearances this season. The Cubs received minor leaguers Ben Cowles and Jack Neely.

Cleveland added veteran right-handed starter Alex Cobb from the Giants. The 36-year-old, an All-Star in 2023, hasn't pitched in the major leagues this season because of left hip surgery last October. On the verge of returning to San Francisco, he developed a blister on his right index finger last week. The Giants received left-handed minor leaguer Jacob Bresnahan and a player to be named.

Kansas City received right-handed reliever Lucas Erceg from the Oakland Athletics for right-hander Will Klein and a pair of minor leaguers. The 29-year-old Erceg is 2-3 with three saves, a 3.68 ERA in 38 appearances. Infielder Paul DeJong was traded to Kansas City from White Sox for right-handed pitcher Jarold Rosado and could walk across the ballpark to his new team, which was in Chicago,

Pittsburgh added left-hander Josh Walker from the New York Mets for minor league lefty Nicolas Carreno. Walker's made 24 appearances for the Mets over the past two seasons.

The Los Angeles Angels acquired right-hander Mike Baumann from the Giants for cash. The 28-year-old Baumann has already played for the Orioles, Mariners and Giants this season, with a 4.84 ERA over 36 games.

Tuesday's action followed a busy Monday.

Among the biggest moves: The Cardinals acquired right-hander Erick Fedde in a three-team deal that sent Michael Kopech and Tommy Edman to the Dodgers, the Brewers added starter Frankie Montas, the Astros nabbed lefty Yusei Kukuchi for a steep price and the Braves reunited with slugger Jorge Soler, the 2021 World Series MVP.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP