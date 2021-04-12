Czechs start to ease lockdown, youngest kids back to schools

Stores selling children’s clothes and shoes, outdoor farmers’ markets, zoos and botanical gardens were among venues allowed to reopen Monday.

The Prague zoo's reopening will mark an end to an unusual period for the animals.

“Obviously, the fact that we had no visitors meant a change of environment for the animals,” Prague zoo director Miroslav Bobek said. “They needed to get used to the fact that the visitors aren’t here. But now obviously they will have to get used to the visitors again.”

Despite a decline in new cases of COVID-19, the Czech Republic still has the fourth highest infection rate per capital in the European Union, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

At the last minute, Health Minister Petr Arenberger cancelled an original plan to allow up to 20 people to gather outdoors, and 10 to gather indoors.

An advisory group of scientists at the Health Ministry has strongly opposed that, saying it poses a risk.

“To limit gathering is one of the most effective measures to limit the pandemic,” said Jan Kulveit, a member of the group.

If the government approves it later Monday, only two people will be allowed to gather, indoors or outdoors.

The nation of 10.7 million has had 1.58 million confirmed cases with over 27,918 deaths. That leaves it with the highest number of cumulative deaths (259.7) per 100,000 people in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

___

Associated Press photographer Petr Josek and video journalist Adam Pemble contributed.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

A young boy waits for the result of rapid COVID-19 test before entering his class at a kindergarten in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, April 12, 2021. The Czech government has agreed to start easing the tight lockdown in one of the hardest-hit European countries and has given a green light for at least some children to return to schools. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

A young boy undergoes rapid COVID-19 test before entering his class at a kindergarden in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, April 12, 2021. The Czech government has agreed to start easing the tight lockdown in one of the hardest-hit European countries and has given a green light for at least some children to return to schools. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

A young boy undergoes rapid COVID-19 test before entering his class at a kindergarden in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, April 12, 2021. The Czech government has agreed to start easing the tight lockdown in one of the hardest-hit European countries and has given a green light for at least some children to return to schools. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Children wait to undergo rapid COVID-19 test before entering their class at a kindergarten in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, April 12, 2021. The Czech government has agreed to start easing the tight lockdown in one of the hardest-hit European countries and has given a green light for at least some children to return to schools. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Visitors line up to enter the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, April 12, 2021. The Czech government has agreed to start easing the tight lockdown, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, in one of the hardest-hit European countries. Children up to the fifth grade will be back at schools while the stores selling clothes and shoes for kids, laundries, outdoor farmers markets, zoo and botanical gardens are reopened. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Visitors walk past a kangaroo at an enclosure at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, April 12, 2021. The Czech government has agreed to start easing the tight lockdown, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, in one of the hardest-hit European countries. Children up to the fifth grade will be back at schools while the stores selling clothes and shoes for kids, laundries, outdoor farmers markets, zoo and botanical gardens are reopened. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Visitor watches a penguin at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, April 12, 2021. The Czech government has agreed to start easing the tight lockdown, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, in one of the hardest-hit European countries. Children up to the fifth grade will be back at schools while the stores selling clothes and shoes for kids, laundries, outdoor farmers markets, zoo and botanical gardens are reopened. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Visitors watch sea lions at their enclosure at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, April 12, 2021. The Czech government has agreed to start easing the tight lockdown, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, in one of the hardest-hit European countries. Children up to the fifth grade will be back at schools while the stores selling clothes and shoes for kids, laundries, outdoor farmers markets, zoo and botanical gardens are reopened. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek