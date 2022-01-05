Czechs shorten COVID isolation, quarantine, due to omicron

At the same time, the government gave a final green light to a plan to test all employees for the coronavirus.

Valek said it will be mandatory for all, including those who have received a booster shot, to have self-tests twice a week, starting on Jan 17.

Valek said he expected the measure to be in place for three weeks. The cost will be covered by health insurers.

New infections in the Czech Republic had been declining since a record high in late November, but started growing again this week.

Overall, the country of 10.7 million has registered more than 2.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, and 36,397 deaths.

The country’s infection rate was at 368 per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.

Valek again urged people to get vaccinated.

So far, almost 6.7 million Czechs have been fully vaccinated, a rate below the EU average. Another almost 2.6 million have received a booster shot.

