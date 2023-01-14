Czechs selecting new president to succeed Milos Zeman

Despite a number of scandals, his popular support remains strong, particularly among older voters.

Retired army Gen. Petr Pavel, 61, a former chairman of NATO’s military committee; and former university rector and economist Danuse Nerudova, 44, are Babis’ main challengers.

Polls indicate that none of the remaining candidates is likely to make the runoff.

Babis, whose centrist ANO (YES) movement ended up in opposition after losing the 2021 general election, is supported by Zeman, with whom he shares euroskeptic views and the habit of using anti-migrant rhetoric.

Zeman was the first president elected by popular vote. His second and final five-year term expires in March.

Lawmakers elected the previous two presidents, Vaclav Havel and Vaclav Klaus.

Credit: Patrik Uhlir Credit: Patrik Uhlir