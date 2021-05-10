Czechs rejoice as stores reopen; honor COVID-19 victims

Also reopening Monday were car dealerships, tanning salons, shooting ranges, travel agencies, shoe repairers, tattoo parlors and many other services.

Children returned to all elementary schools under strict conditions even in the hardest-hit regions. All have to wear face masks and be tested twice a week. They are also returning on a rotating basis, with in-school attendance one week and distance learning the next.

Schools in the seven of the country's 14 regions, including Prague, will be able to abandon the rotating principle on May 17, the government announced Monday.

The relaxation of restrictions came as the daily number of new infections dropped from almost 17,000 in early March to 381 on Sunday, while the number of infected fell to 101 per 100,000 people in the past seven days.

But in some counties, the number of cases still surpassed 180 per 100,000 people, prompting experts to warn against dropping restrictions there.

“If the situation remains unfavorable in some counties and regions, the relaxation there should not be the same as in other parts of the country,” Petr Pazdiora, the head of the Institute of Epidemiology at the University Hospital in western city of Plzen, told Czech public radio.

The Czech Republic at one point topped the global per capital death toll table, due to a too-early relaxation of virus restrictions.

Also Monday, the government approved a plan to allow up 700 spectators to attend outdoor concerts and events, starting next week, and bars and restaurants will open for outdoor dining. People will be allowed to attend the events and go to bars and restaurants on condition they have been vaccinated, present a negative coronavirus test or recovered from COVID-19.

High schools and universities in the Czech Republish still remained closed.

Czech leaders, officials and citizens were planning to light 30,000 candles at Prague Castle, the seat of the presidency, on Monday evening to pay their respects to the pandemic's victims.

The European Union nation of 10.7 million has registered at least 29,711 virus-related deaths.

___

Adam Pemble in Prague contributed to this report.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

People wait in line in front of a shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, May 10, 2021. The Czech Republic is massively relaxing its coronavirus restrictions as the hard-hit nation pay respect to nearly 30,000 dead. Monday's wave of easing came after the new infections fell to the levels unseen from August when the government failed to react in time to an opposite trend, the growing numbers of infected which later contributed to record numbers of deaths. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

