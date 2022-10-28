Czechs rally to demand resignation of pro-Western government

The protesters have repeatedly condemned the government for its support of Ukraine and the European Union sanctions against Russia, opposed Czech membership in the EU, NATO and other international organizations such as the United Nations and the World Health Organization, .

“Russia’s not our enemy, the government of warmongers is the enemy,” one speaker said.

A smaller rally was held in the country's second-largest city of Brno.

The government has dismissed those demands.

“We know who’s our friend and who’s bleeding for our freedom,” Interior Minister Vit Rakusan tweeted. “And we also know who’s our enemy.”

Czechia has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine, donated heavy weapons to the Ukrainian army and given about 450,000 visas to Ukrainian refugees that give them access to health care, financial help, work permits and other benefits.

Fiala and several ministers were planning to travel to Kyiv on Monday for a joint meeting of the Czech and Ukrainian governments.

“We intensively support the justified fight of the Ukrainian people against the Russian aggression,” Fiala said Saturday.

Although the country's populist opposition made some gains in the municipal election last month, the five ruling coalition parties won big in the vote earlier this month for one-third of the seats in Parliament’s upper house, the Senate.

Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek