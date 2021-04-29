Czechs protest pro-Russian president, accuse him of treason

The same two Russians were charged by British authorities in absentia in 2018 with trying to kill former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok in the English city of Salisbury.

After a week of silence, Zeman, who is know for pro-Russian views, said Sunday that the explosion could have caused by human error and urged authorities to investigate that option. The government ministers said that's not true.

Unlike other lawmakers and officials briefed on the investigation, Zeman claimed there was no conclusive evidence about the Russian’s involvement. His words were widely repeated by Russian media and authorities.

The European Union's 26 other nations and NATO allies expressed their full solidarity with the Czech Republic.

The findings resulted in a serious diplomatic crisis between the Czech Republic and Russia, with dozens of diplomats ordered to leave their respective embassies.

People try to maintain social distance as they gather for a demonstration in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Thousands of Czechs have rallied in the capital against President Milos Zeman, accusing him of treason for his pro-Russian stance over the alleged participance of Russian spies in a Czech huge ammunition explosion. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

