Czech teenager Noskova advances to the Australian Open quarterfinals after Svitolina retires hurt

“Obviously today was not the way I had planned to win,” said the 19-year-old Noskova, who beat top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the third round. “I feel sort for Elina, I hope she gets very well soon."

The first game of the match lasted 11 minutes and contained 20 points. Noskova broke serve and held for 2-0 before Svitolina had a timeout.

When she returned, the Ukrainian player had had her serve broken for a second time. She shook Noskova’s hand and retired.

