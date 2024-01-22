Czech teenager Noskova advances to the Australian Open quarterfinals after Svitolina retires hurt

Czech teenager Linda Noskova is into her first Grand Slam quarterfinal after Elina Svitolina retired due to a back injury early in the first set of their fourth-round match at the Australian Open

Nation & World
18 minutes ago
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Czech teenager Linda Noskova advanced to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open on Monday after Elina Svitolina retired due to a back injury early in the first set.

The Ukrainian player, who was in tears, had a medical timeout at 2-0 down and was trailing 3-0 when she decided to quit.

“Obviously today was not the way I had planned to win,” said the 19-year-old Noskova, who beat top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the third round. “I feel sort for Elina, I hope she gets very well soon."

The first game of the match lasted 11 minutes and contained 20 points. Noskova broke serve and held for 2-0 before Svitolina had a timeout.

When she returned, the Ukrainian player had had her serve broken for a second time. She shook Noskova’s hand and retired.

