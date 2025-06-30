Czech Philharmonic says Jakub Hrůša will become chief conductor in 2028

The 43-year-old Hrůša is currently chief conductor of the Bamberg Symphony in Germany and is set to become the music director of the Royal Opera House in London in September this year.

Hrůša has been a regular guest conductor with the Vienna Philharmonic, Berlin Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic and others.

He has been a principal guest conductor of the Czech Philharmonic since 2018.

Hrůša was named Opus Klassik’s conductor of the year in 2023.