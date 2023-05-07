Czech opera singer Soňa Červená dies at age 97

In the West, Červená was based at the Frankfurt Opera, but she became known for her guest performances in numerous opera house in Europe and the United States, including in Vienna, Milan, Paris, Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Chicago and festivals at Bayreuth and Glyndebourne and many others.

She performed with conductors such as Rafael Kubelik, Herbert von Karajan, Pierre Boulez, Charles Mackerras and Francesco Molinari Pradelli.

In 1962, Červená started her 11-year regular cooperation with the San Francisco Opera in the title role of Georges Bizet’s Carmen, her trademark character.

Others followed, including Azucena in "Il trovatore" and Dame Quickly in “Falstaff” by Giuseppe Verdi, Herodias in “Salome” by Richard Strauss, Mother Goose in “The Rake’s Progress” by Igor Stravisnky and many others. She returned again to San Francisco in 1980.

After she retired from opera, she moved to the Thalia Theater in Hamburg, Germany, where she worked with U.S. director Robert Wilson as an actress.

After Červená return home following the 1989 collapse of communism, Cervena starred in Wilson's productions at the National Theater in Prague. They included Karel Capek's "The Makropulos Case" and a mute character of Fate in Leos Janacek's opera of the same name. Janacek was one of her favorite 20th-century composers.

Červená performed last year on Sept. 29 in Jan Zastera’s oratorio “Saint Ludmila” at the Lateran Basilica in Rome to mark the Czech presidency of the European Union.

Among her awards, she received the Gold Medal in the Arts from the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington in 2013 and received a medal of merits, a Czech state decoration the same year.