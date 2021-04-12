Czech foreign minister fired in government reshuffle

Health Minister Jan Blatny was fired last week.

Both Blatny and Petricek were under fire from President Milos Zeman, who is known for his pro-Russia views.

Petricek said his opposition to Russia’s participation in a tender to build a nuclear reactor at the country’s Dukovany nuclear plant also angered the president.

“I always supported the pro-European and pro-western orientation of the Czech Republic," he said.

Zeman has demanded his replacement for a long time.

Culture Minister Lubomir Zaoralek has been put forward to take over the foreign ministry, Hamacek said. Zaoralek already served in the post from 2014-17.