Czech family of 3 is accused of running a fake dental clinic

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech police say they have detained three suspects who allegedly treated patients in a fake dental clinic without a proper licence or professional training.

Police in a statement Wednesday said dozens of people visited the clinic after the family of three opened it at their home in the town of Havlíčkův Brod, some 100 kilometers (60 miles) southeast of Prague, two years ago. The trio made 4 million Czech koruna ($185,000) before they were detained earlier this month.