Cyprus to start COVID-19 vaccination of children 12 and over

Hadjipantela also announced that the compulsory display of the “SafePass" — electronic or paper documentation proving either vaccination, having been infected in the last six months or indicating a negative PCR test in the previous 72 hours — will be expanded. Apart from all indoor and outdoor restaurant, bar and club areas as well as shopping malls and other retail stores, “SafePass” must now be displayed at nursing homes and hospitals.

The “SafePass" measure has triggered a wave of disenchantment among those who say this is another assault on their right to assemble and go wherever they please.

Thousands of people have protested against the move, while 26 people have been arrested following a July 18 attack against the headquarters of the Dias Media Group in the capital Nicosia where they smashed the lobby and set fire to cars. Some protesters who oppose vaccination against COVID-19 have targeted Dias over what they see as the group's overly critical stance of their views on vaccines.

Meanwhile, foreigners traveling to Cyprus must undergo a PCR test a week into their stay. Only travelers who have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 in the previous three months are exempt.

Cyprus in the last month has seen COVID-19 infections spike to their highest levels since the start of the pandemic. More than 98,000 people have so far been infected with COVID-19, corresponding to more than 10% of the east Mediterranean island nation’s population.

Deaths due to the coronavirus now stand at 415, while the country’s health system is coming increasingly under strain as more than 80 people are currently hospitalized in serious condition.

