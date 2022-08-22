Cyprus says new gas discovery aids Europe's energy search

The Ministry said in a statement that the discovery by partners Eni of Italy and France’s Total was made at the Cronos-1 well 160 kilometers (100 miles) off the coast in 2,287 meters (7,500 feet) of water inside Cyprus' exclusive economic zone and is the second deposit that the Eni-Total consortium has discovered there.

The consortium hasn’t provided any estimates regarding how much gas is contained in the initial ‘Calypso’ field found in 2018. But Eni said in a statement Monday that the Cronos-1 discovery “can unlock additional potential in the area” and is part of the company’s “successful effort to provide further gas supply to Europe.”