Cyprus' RCB Bank to close, cites Russia's Ukraine invasion

Overall deposits prior to the acquisition of VTB’s stake amounted to 1.5 billion euros ($1.65 billion). Some 67% was held by Cypriots, although that percentage has since dropped to just under 50%.

Central Bank officials said deposits affected by sanctions against Russia were “under 50 million euros.”

Still reeling from a 2013 financials crisis that put the country on the verge of bankruptcy, Cyprus has been at pains to rehabilitate its image as a money laundering haven where Russian oligarchs could park their cash.

The Cypriot government has said the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will be limited because of a raft of measures to reduce Cyprus’ exposure to the Russian economy.

Banking officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said that Russia-linked deposits in Cypriot banks amount to between 4% and 6%.

Caption A man enters in a branch of RCB bank, Russian Commercial Bank, in Makedonitissa area in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, March 24, 2022. RCB Bank in Cyprus says an "extremely volatile geopolitical situation" has prompted it to wind down operations and turn itself into an asset management company. Thursday's announcement comes exactly a month after the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine when the bank announced that Cypriot shareholders acquired a 46.29% stake in its share capital held by Russia's VTB Bank (PJSC). (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias