Cyprus behind on freezing Russian assets, EU official says

He said the bloc also wants to look into how Russian assets flowed out of Cyprus and other EU member states “sometimes with the support of service providers at the national level” following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The EU official said a delegation from the EU’s Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union Directorate will visit Cyprus at some point to discuss the issues in depth.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides pledged last month to crack down on any sanction breaches after the U.S. and U.K. included 13 Cypriot nationals and other legal entities in a new round of sanctions targeting the financial networks of two Russian oligarchs.

Christodoulides said Cyprus had “suffered enough” from such allegations given the country’s financial ties with Moscow, adding that the crackdown afforded authorities the opportunity to stop its name from being sullied further.

Authorities in Cyprus have launched their own probe into whether the 13 individuals and other entities had indeed broken the EU's sanctions against Russia and has asked for assistance from U.S. and U.K. authorities.