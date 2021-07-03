Cyprus asks EU, Israel for help fighting huge forest fire

Cypriot Environment Minister Costas Kadis told state broadcaster that the fire has claimed “huge tracts of forest” and private property near the village of Arakapas in the Troodos mountain range. At least four homes have burned and photographs on s ocial media show massive plumes of brown smoke blotting out the sun.

Cyprus government spokesman Marios Pelekanos told The Associated Press the fire’s dimensions are “concerning.” He said Greece is sending two firefighting planes and Israel has also dispatched aircraft.