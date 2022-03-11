Cyclone Gombe hits northern Mozambique with high winds, rain

Mobile operator Vodacom issued a statement indicating that it is working to restore its services in affected areas, while Mozambique's national airline, LAM, canceled flights to and from the cities of Nampula, Nacala, Quelimane, and Pemba.

Food aid intended for distribution in the affected districts was damaged by rain after roofs were blown off warehouses, according to the National Institute of Disaster Management.

After hitting the mainland, the cyclone has weakened slightly, according to Mozambique’s meteorological institute, which reported that the cyclone’s winds were 130 kilometers (80 miles) per hour with gusts reaching 165 kilometers (102 miles) per hour.

Heavy rains and very strong winds and thunderstorms are expected across Mozambique's central and northern provinces, according to the meteorological institute.