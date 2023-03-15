Cyclone Freddy to ease, in relief for Malawi, Mozambique

“Even rich countries that are advanced democracies would have been no match for the level of destruction this cyclone has brought. Malawi has a disaster management agency that prepares and plans for the challenges that come with our contemporary climate crisis,” said Kim Yi Dionne of University of California Riverside. “We are likely to hear of many more casualties ... in the days and weeks to come.”

Cyclone Freddy has been causing destruction in southern Africa since late February. It pummeled Mozambique as well as the islands of Madagascar and Réunion last month as it traversed the Indian Ocean.

Freddy first developed near Australia in early February. The U.N.'s weather agency has convened an expert panel to determine whether it has broken the record for the longest-ever cyclone in recorded history, which was set by 31-day Hurricane John in 1994.

Alexandre Nhampossa and Tom Gould contributed to this report from Maputo, Mozambique. Kabukuru reported from Mombasa, Kenya.

