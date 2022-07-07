Cyclist murder suspect moved around Costa Rica before arrest

“She took a journey," Filla said. “She was really trying to build something to where she could instruct yoga there in Costa Rica.”

Armstrong was taken back to Texas and is now in custody in Travis County, where she is being held on a $3.5 million bond on murder and other charges. Armstrong's attorney, Rick Cofer declined comment Thursday.

Wilson, 25, was found dead May 11, and Austin police on May 19 issued a murder warrant for Armstrong.

Armstrong left Austin for New York shortly after Wilson was killed, then flew from Newark, New Jersey to Costa Rica using the passport of someone “closely associated with her,” Filla said, without identifying that person.

Whether that person will face charges will be a matter for federal prosecutors, he said.

Wilson, a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer and Vermont native known as “Mo,” had been in Austin for a cycling event. According to an affidavit, Wilson had previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland, who has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect.

According to the affidavit, Armstrong’s SUV was seen on surveillance video outside the home where Wilson was found shot to death.

