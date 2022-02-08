Hamburger icon
Cyberattack targets Vodafone Portugal, disrupts services

25 minutes ago
Vodafone Portugal says it has been hacked though no confidential customer data was compromised

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Vodafone Portugal, one of the country’s leading telecommunications companies, said Tuesday it had been hacked though no confidential customer data was compromised.

The company said in a statement Tuesday that “a deliberate and malicious cyberattack aimed at causing damage and disruption” was underway.

The attack late Monday affected the company’s 4G and 5G services, fixed line and SMS services, and digital and voice customer services, the company said.

Vodafone Portugal says it provides fiber services to 3.4 million Portuguese homes and companies and has 4.7 million cellphone customers.

By early Tuesday, the company said it had restored mobile voice services, while national and international teams and consultants were working to bring back other services.

