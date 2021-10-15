springfield-news-sun logo
X

Cyberattack disrupts services at Ecuador's largest bank

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Customers of Ecuador’s largest bank continue to experience service disruptions following a cyberattack on the institution earlier this week

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Customers of Ecuador’s largest bank continued to experience service disruptions on Friday following a cyberattack on the institution several days earlier.

Long lines formed outside Pichincha bank branches and thousands of customers took their complaints to social media. People reported being unable to access services offered by the bank(s online and mobile app. ATMs worked somewhat regularly and branches remained open.

The bank in a statement Monday acknowledged that it had "identified a cybersecurity incident in our systems that has partially disabled our services.”

Its largest shareholder, Fidel Egas, tweeted that “We are doing the impossible. They want to blame us for something in which we are the victims.”

The government's Superintendency of Banks sent a delegation to the bank’s headquarters to monitor the problems and solutions.

That bank has about 1.5 million clients and some $1.5 billion in its portfolio.

In Other News
1
Biden reassures progressives on cuts to spending bill
2
New Mexico judge denies lab workers' claim in vaccine fight
3
South Carolina awards Staley 7-year, $22.4 million contract
4
Cities, police unions clash as vaccine mandates take effect
5
Missouri governor urged to appoint cybersecurity panel
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top