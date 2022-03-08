Cyber firm: At least 6 US state governments hacked by China

In this case, the report says, the hackers exploited a previously unknown vulnerability in an off-the-shelf commercial application used by 18 states for animal health management. In addition, they exploited a software flaw known as Log4j that was discovered in December and that U.S. officials said was possibly present in hundreds of millions of devices. The hackers began exploiting the vulnerability within hours of an advisory that disclosed it to the public, using it to re-compromise two state government networks.

The hackers' “persistence to gain access into government networks, exemplified by re-compromising previous victims and targeting multiple agencies within the same state, show that whatever they are after it is important,” Rufus Brown, a senior threat analyst at Mandiant, said in a statement. "We have found them everywhere, and that is unnerving.”

The report by Mandiant links the hacking to APT41, which was implicated in a 2020 Justice Department indictment that accused Chinese hackers of targeting more than 100 companies and institutions in the U.S. and abroad, including social media and video game companies, universities and telecommunications providers.

“Through all the new, some things remain unchanged: APT41 continues to be undeterred by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) indictment in September 2020,” the report states.

The Chinese government in the past has denied U.S. accusations of hacking.

Mandiant is being acquired by Google in a deal worth $5.4 billion, the companies announced on Tuesday.

